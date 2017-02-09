NEW YORK Two mobile application developers will
more clearly inform users how they collect personal information,
as part of a settlement of claims by New York's attorney general
that they failed to disclose their data collection practices in
privacy policies.
AB Mobile Apps LLC and Bizness Apps Inc have already added
privacy policies to their apps, or otherwise removed the apps
from Apple and Google platforms so they can no longer be
downloaded, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said on Thursday.
The settlements were announced three days after Vizio Inc
agreed to pay $2.2 million to settle federal and New
Jersey regulatory charges that the maker of Internet-connected
televisions collected and sold viewing data without consent.
Schneiderman said his office did not find that AB Mobile and
Bizness misused customers' personal information or disclosed it
to third parties, but called the failure to disclose collection
practices in privacy policies a deceptive trade practice. He
said both companies responded promptly to his office's probe.
The settlement covers apps such as AB Mobile's "Ask a
Criminal Defense Lawyer," "Couple Counseling & Chatting" and
"Chiropractic Help," and Bizness' "My Mechanic," "Top Flight
Elite Basketball" and "Tacolicious," the attorney general said.