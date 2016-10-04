FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York State, City issuers to sell $3.46 bln bonds in Q4-comptroller
October 4, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

New York State, City issuers to sell $3.46 bln bonds in Q4-comptroller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Municipal bond issuers throughout New York State and City will sell $3.46 billion of new money bonds altogether in the fourth quarter, down from the previous quarter and the same quarter last year, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a statement on Tuesday.

The tentative schedule is just half the amount issued in the third quarter and 40 percent lower than the fourth quarter of 2015. The proposed offerings do not include refundings, which are being contemplated by several of the state's biggest issuers, including the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

