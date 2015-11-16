New York asks federal regulators not to relicense Indian Point nuclear plant

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - New York state has asked federal nuclear power regulators not to relicense Entergy’s Indian Point nuclear power plant because the aging facility poses a risk to residents of New York City and the surrounding areas.

“The NRC should, on an expedited basis, deny Entergy’s application for relicensing of the Indian Point Facilities,” the administration of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a letter to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Monday. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)