Planned $6 bln NYU expansion is illegal, Court of Appeals told
June 2, 2015 / 10:02 PM / 2 years ago

Planned $6 bln NYU expansion is illegal, Court of Appeals told

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New York University’s planned $6 billion expansion is illegal because it will be on land in Manhattan used as a public park and the project was not approved by the state, the Court of Appeals was told on Tuesday.

Caitlin Halligan of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, who represents community groups and residents of the Greenwich Village neighborhood, told the court that prior to approving the university’s plan in 2012, New York City gave the public every indication that the four plots of land had been permanently converted into parks.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Q4NUlA

