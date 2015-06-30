FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court greenlights NYU expansion on public parkland
June 30, 2015 / 7:48 PM / 2 years ago

Court greenlights NYU expansion on public parkland

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An appellate court has given New York University the go-ahead to close four parks in Manhattan as part of a $6 billion expansion plan, over the opposition of environmentalists, faculty members and residents who say they have used the parks for decades.

The New York Court of Appeals on Tuesday found that the City of New York made clear in its actions and in the restrictive terms of various documents that the parks in Greenwich Village were temporary until another plan for the property came along.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1g8ab1P

