FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
New York regulator sues U.S. OCC over 'fintech' charters
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2017 / 7:22 PM / 3 months ago

New York regulator sues U.S. OCC over 'fintech' charters

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - New York's banking regulator on Friday sued the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency over its decision to offer special-purpose charters that would let online lenders and other "fintech" companies do business nationwide.

In the lawsuit, filed in U.S. district court in Manhattan, Maria Vullo, superintendent of the New York Department of Financial Services, called the decision to grant the national charters "lawless, ill-conceived and destabilizing of financial markets" that are properly and most effectively regulated by the state.

The lawsuit, against the OCC and acting comptroller Keith Noreika, seeks to void the decision.

Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.