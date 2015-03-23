FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Y. Court of Appeals weighs DA's authority to drop Occupy cases
#Westlaw News
March 23, 2015 / 9:32 PM / 2 years ago

N.Y. Court of Appeals weighs DA's authority to drop Occupy cases

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - In a case pitting a criminal judge against a prosecutor, a lawyer for an Albany judge has asked the New York Court of Appeals to order the local district attorney’s office to proceed with charges it had opted out of.

Lawyer James Knox told the seven-judge panel in Albany that City Judge William Carter acted within his authority in 2012 when he threatened to hold the office of District Attorney P. David Soares in contempt after it said it would not pursue charges against four Occupy protesters.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IlZZLL

