Green groups sidetrack Albany oil plan

(Reuters) - A plan to turn a New York port into a tar sands oil shipping depot has been dealt a setback under pressure by local environmentalist lawyers over the heavy crude’s impact on the community.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation notified energy company Global Companies LLC in a letter last week that it intended to rescind its 2013 finding that Global’s expansion plan at the Port of Albany would have no significant environmental impact.

