Company that pushed leads for payday loans to pay NY regulator $1 mln

March 17 (Reuters) - An online company that sells leads for payday loans has agreed to pay a $1 million penalty and stop generating leads in New York, the state’s financial regulator said on Thursday.

Blue Global LLC and its chief executive officer, Chris Kay, agreed to the measures in a settlement with the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), the regulator said.

The company sold leads for loans which included sensitive personal information of about 180,000 New York consumers, the NYDFS said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn)