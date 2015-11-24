New York state pension fund hit by volatile markets

NEW YORK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - New York state’s public employees’ retirement fund, one of the largest public pension funds in the United States, fell in the second quarter of its financial year as volatile market eroded its asset base, a state financial watchdog said on Tuesday.

The New York State Common Retirement Fund fell 4.13 percent in the second quarter of its 2015-2016 fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30, the state’s comptroller’s office said. The fund had a value of $173.5 billion at the end of the quarter. (Reporting by Edward Krudy)