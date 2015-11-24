UPDATE 1-New York state's pension fund lost $11 bln in market swoon

(Adds quotes from NYS comptroller)

By Edward Krudy

NEW YORK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - New York state’s employees’ retirement fund, one of the largest public pension funds in the United States, lost $11 billion as markets swooned earlier this year, according to a state financial watchdog on Tuesday.

The New York State Common Retirement Fund had a value of $173.5 billion at the end of the second quarter of its 2015-2016 fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30, the state comptroller’s office said, compared to $184.5 billion at the end of March.

Although some of those losses will have been recuperated as markets recovered from their steep losses earlier this year, the declines highlight how volatility in financial markets can affect the U.S. public pension sector. Under current funding arrangements public pension funds need lofty annual returns of 7 to 8 percent to stay solvent over the long run.

The drag on the funds assets is due to a combination of poor investments returns and billions paid out in benefits. The fund’s investment returns fell 4.13 percent in the second quarter after climbing 0.52 percent during the first quarter, according to the comptroller’s office.

Meanwhile, as investment returns shrank, the fund paid out $2.68 billion in benefits during the second quarter after paying out $2.47 billion during the first quarter. The fund promises retirement security to over a million public workers.

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, who administers the fund, pointed to what he called a “difficult year for investors” but said a “conservative, long-term investment strategy” would allow the pension fund to “weather such ups and downs.”

U.S. public pensions have been trying to rebuild their assets after the 2008 financial crisis left the $4 trillion sector seriously underfunded. Although relatively well funded plans such as New York’s are better able to withstand market losses there is concern over the outlook for weaker funds.

The funding hole at Kentucky’s main public pension plan widened during the last financial year, an internal audit committee was told last week. The funded ratio - a measure of assets to liabilities - at the Kentucky Employees Retirement System (KERS) for state workers in nonhazardous roles, fell to just 19 percent, according to a document seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editingby Diane Craft)