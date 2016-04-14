FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York City pension fund expected to drop hedge fund investments
April 14, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

New York City pension fund expected to drop hedge fund investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - A pension fund for New York City employees is expected on Thursday to vote to unwind its hedge fund investments, according to a source familiar with the discussions, a sign of growing dissatisfaction with the asset class among public pension funds.

The board of the New York City Employees’ Retirement System (NYCERS), the largest city pension fund, will vote on the issue at a regular board meeting. A majority of trustees are expected to vote for the measure, the person said.

Reporting by Edward Krudy

