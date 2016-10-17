Mismanagement cost NY pension $3.8 bln over 8 years-regulator

Oct 17 (Reuters) - New York's Department of Financial Services said on Monday that investment in high-cost underperforming hedge funds and non-transparent private equity funds had cost the State Common Retirement Fund (CRF) $3.8 billion over the past eight years.

The CRF is the investment arm of the New York State and Local Employees' Retirement System and the New York State and Local Police and Fire Retirement System.

While pension fund managers across the country have cut exposure to overpriced and underperforming investments, the CRF has spent pension system funds chasing performance that continues to fall far short, Maria Vullo, the Department of Financial Services' superintendent, said in a statement. (on.ny.gov/2ea5Rkf) (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Ted Kerr)