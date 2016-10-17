FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Mismanagement cost NY pension $3.8 bln over 8 years-regulator
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 17, 2016 / 5:00 PM / 10 months ago

Mismanagement cost NY pension $3.8 bln over 8 years-regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - New York's Department of Financial Services said on Monday that investment in high-cost underperforming hedge funds and non-transparent private equity funds had cost the State Common Retirement Fund (CRF) $3.8 billion over the past eight years.

The CRF is the investment arm of the New York State and Local Employees' Retirement System and the New York State and Local Police and Fire Retirement System.

While pension fund managers across the country have cut exposure to overpriced and underperforming investments, the CRF has spent pension system funds chasing performance that continues to fall far short, Maria Vullo, the Department of Financial Services' superintendent, said in a statement. (on.ny.gov/2ea5Rkf) (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.