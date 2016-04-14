FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York City public pension drops hedge funds-trustee
April 14, 2016 / 2:51 PM / a year ago

New York City public pension drops hedge funds-trustee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 14 (Reuters) - The board of New York City’s largest public pension fund voted on Thursday to stop future investments in hedge funds and unwind all current investments in the asset calls, according to the city’s public advocate, a trustee at the pension fund.

The board of the New York City Employees Retirement System (NYCERS) voted to stop all future investments in hedge funds and “liquidate NYCERS hedge fund investments as soon as practicable in an orderly and prudent manor.” (Reporting by Edward Krudy)

