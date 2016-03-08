New York officer who shot black teen will not be prosecuted

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors have decided not to pursue criminal charges against a white New York City police officer accused of shooting an unarmed black teenager to death in the Bronx in 2012 in a case that has drawn attention from civil rights advocates.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said there was “insufficient evidence” to pursue charges against the officer, Richard Haste. His statement marked the end of an investigation into the death of Ramarley Graham, 18, who was shot inside the bathroom of his Bronx apartment after being followed by police officers.

The evidence in the Feb. 2, 2012, shooting indicated that Haste believed Graham had a firearm and was reaching for it, Bharara’s office said.

Bharara’s statement came shortly after he met with Graham’s parents, Constance Malcolm and Frank Graham, who held a news conference along with more than a dozen supporters outside the U.S. attorney’s offices after the meeting.

Malcolm called the decision a “slap in the face,” saying Haste “murdered my son.”

“Same as usual, black life doesn’t matter,” Frank Graham said, adding that they would push for Haste’s termination.

The New York Police Department said it would proceed with an internal disciplinary process.

Haste’s lawyer, Stuart London, said that while there were “no winners,” Haste was “gratified” that he would not face prosecution.

Bharara’s announcement comes amid heightened attention on excessive use of force by police against minorities.

New York City police officer Peter Liang was convicted of manslaughter last month for his shooting of an unarmed black man, 28-year-old Akai Gurley.

In 2014, a grand jury declined to charge a New York City officer in the chokehold death of another unarmed black man, Eric Garner, sparking nationwide protests. A federal investigation is ongoing.

Haste was indicted by a grand jury in the Bronx on state manslaughter charges in June 2012. A judge dismissed the indictment, finding that the grand jury received improper instructions.

Police have said that several officers who had seen Graham on the street - including Haste - suspected he had a gun because of the way he moved his hands near his waist.

Haste and a partner followed Graham to his apartment building and kicked down his apartment door. Haste shot Graham in the chest in a bathroom, police said.

In January 2015, New York City agreed to pay $3.9 million to resolve a federal lawsuit by the Graham family over the killing.