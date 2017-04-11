NEW YORK New York City's police department will
pay an HIV-positive man $85,000 and offer to hire him as a
dispatcher to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Department of
Justice claiming the city illegally revoked a job offer because
of his condition.
The agreement, filed on Monday in federal court in
Manhattan, also calls for the NYPD to train its medical
assessment staff to ensure they do not discriminate against job
applicants in violation of the federal Americans with
Disabilities Act.
Raymond Parker applied in July 2013 to be an emergency
dispatcher and received a conditional offer of employment,
according to the lawsuit. He was given a notice of medical
disqualification in December 2013, however, after disclosing he
had human immunodeficiency virus, known as HIV, which causes
AIDS.
The Justice Department sued after the U.S. Equal Employment
Opportunity Commission investigated a complaint filed by Parker
and failed to reach an agreement with the city. The decision to
revoke Parker's offer, the Justice Department said, was illegal
because having HIV constitutes a disability, even if it causes
no symptoms.
The city's law department did not immediately respond to a
request for comment on the decision.
"As a result of this lawsuit, the City of New York has
acknowledged that HIV status is not a basis to deny an
individual employment," Acting U.S. Attorney in Manhattan Joon
Kim said.