NEW YORK Hundreds of New York City residents
have filed complaints in recent years, saying police tried to
stop them from videotaping public encounters, according to a new
report from an agency tasked with investigating misconduct by
law enforcement.
The city's Civilian Complaint Review Board cited 346
separate allegations that officers knocked phones out of
people's hands, stood in front of their cameras or threatened
them with arrest, among other forms of interference. The agency
had analyzed 257 complaints it received from 2014 through 2016.
"When police interference with civilian recording occurs, it
violates core constitutional rights, and diminishes an important
tool used to ensure police accountability," the board wrote in a
report released on Wednesday.
The allegations represented fewer than 2 percent of the
15,000 complaints the board received in the three-year period.
But the report emphasized that civilian video had become an
increasingly crucial source of evidence for misconduct claims.
In 2012, only 1 percent of complaints filed with the board
included video evidence. By 2016, that figure had risen to 18
percent.
Several high-profile police killings gained widespread
attention in recent years as a direct result of citizen video
recordings.
For example, a bystander's video of the fatal shooting of
Walter Scott, an unarmed black man, in South Carolina in 2015
led directly to the officer's conviction for federal civil
rights violations. And the aftermath of the fatal shooting of
Philando Castile in Minnesota last year was streamed live by his
girlfriend, drawing national attention.
The officer who shot Castile, Jeronimo Yanez, was acquitted
earlier this month after he testified that he feared for his
life.
Federal courts in New York have recognized that civilians
have the right to record police activity under the First
Amendment's free speech guarantee.
The New York City Police Department did not immediately
respond to a request for comment about the report.
The board said it had substantiated 28 percent of the
complaints, while it concluded there was not enough evidence to
make a determination in 42 percent of the cases.
In 11 percent of the complaints, the officers' actions were
found to be lawful, and the allegations were determined to be
unfounded in 6 percent.
The report acknowledged that the NYPD had previously
instructed officers to allow civilians to record police activity
in public places. But the board recommended that the department
add a new section to the patrol guide that clearly defines
improper interference on an officer's part.