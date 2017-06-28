NEW YORK Hundreds of New York City residents have filed complaints in recent years, saying police tried to stop them from videotaping public encounters, according to a new report from an agency tasked with investigating misconduct by law enforcement.

The city's Civilian Complaint Review Board cited 346 separate allegations that officers knocked phones out of people's hands, stood in front of their cameras or threatened them with arrest, among other forms of interference. The agency had analyzed 257 complaints it received from 2014 through 2016.

"When police interference with civilian recording occurs, it violates core constitutional rights, and diminishes an important tool used to ensure police accountability," the board wrote in a report released on Wednesday.

The allegations represented fewer than 2 percent of the 15,000 complaints the board received in the three-year period. But the report emphasized that civilian video had become an increasingly crucial source of evidence for misconduct claims.

In 2012, only 1 percent of complaints filed with the board included video evidence. By 2016, that figure had risen to 18 percent.

Several high-profile police killings gained widespread attention in recent years as a direct result of citizen video recordings.

For example, a bystander's video of the fatal shooting of Walter Scott, an unarmed black man, in South Carolina in 2015 led directly to the officer's conviction for federal civil rights violations. And the aftermath of the fatal shooting of Philando Castile in Minnesota last year was streamed live by his girlfriend, drawing national attention.

The officer who shot Castile, Jeronimo Yanez, was acquitted earlier this month after he testified that he feared for his life.

Federal courts in New York have recognized that civilians have the right to record police activity under the First Amendment's free speech guarantee.

The New York City Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the report.

The board said it had substantiated 28 percent of the complaints, while it concluded there was not enough evidence to make a determination in 42 percent of the cases.

In 11 percent of the complaints, the officers' actions were found to be lawful, and the allegations were determined to be unfounded in 6 percent.

The report acknowledged that the NYPD had previously instructed officers to allow civilians to record police activity in public places. But the board recommended that the department add a new section to the patrol guide that clearly defines improper interference on an officer's part.