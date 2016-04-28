Regulators in talks with NY, NJ Port Authority over road, tunnel probe

April 28 (Reuters) - Securities regulators are in discussions with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey over a “potential resolution” of their investigation into multiple road and tunnel projects, according to the authority’s bond document for potential investors dated on Wednesday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s probe includes an examination of the cancellation of the Access to the Region’s Core project in 2010 by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. The project would have created a new commuter rail tunnel under the Hudson River.