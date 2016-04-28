FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Regulators in talks with NY, NJ Port Authority over road, tunnel probe
April 28, 2016 / 5:55 PM / a year ago

Regulators in talks with NY, NJ Port Authority over road, tunnel probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Securities regulators are in discussions with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey over a “potential resolution” of their investigation into multiple road and tunnel projects, according to the authority’s bond document for potential investors dated on Wednesday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s probe includes an examination of the cancellation of the Access to the Region’s Core project in 2010 by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. The project would have created a new commuter rail tunnel under the Hudson River.

Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Tom Brown

