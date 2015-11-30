FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Port Authority of NY/NJ sees debt issuance of $1.2 bln in 2016
Sections
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
U.S.
'Dreamer' issue adds to packed congressional agenda
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2015 / 9:46 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Port Authority of NY/NJ sees debt issuance of $1.2 bln in 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on spending)

NEW YORK, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey sees consolidated debt issuance of $1.2 bln in 2016 compared with $1.5 bln this year, according to its $7.9 billion 2016 budget released on Monday.

Although next year’s debt issuance represents a decline from this year, the Port Authority has access to an additional $1.2 billion from the unspent proceeds of previous bond issuance.

The issuance figure does not include refunding. With refunding the actual amount of debt issued in 2015 was $3.3 billion, the Port Authority said.

A total of $3.5 billion of the 2016 budget will fund capital spending, a decrease of 3.4 percent compared with 2015. Operating expenses are seen rising 2.8 percent to just over $3 billion.

“This is a fiscally responsible budget that provides us the resources to plan for future growth at our airports, in trans-Hudson travel and in cargo growth at our seaports,” said Port Authority Executive Director Pat Foye. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Bill Rigby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.