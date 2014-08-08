In bond filing, Port Authority lists subpoenas over bridge closure

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has disclosed a list of federal and state subpoenas it has received linked to investigations into a scandal over deliberate lane closures at a major transportation route.

The list, the most extensive disclosure of the matter so far by the usually reticent authority, was part of a bond offering document for a $834 million bond sale later this month. It includes flagship projects such as the $1.5 billion Goethals Bridge replacement and the World Trade Center.

“The Port Authority has received and is responding to several grand jury subpoenas for the production of records,” the authority said in the Aug. 6 document. The list of subpoenas covers a page of the document.

Authorities launched the investigations after staff in the office of New Jersey Governor Chris Christie allegedly colluded with Port Authority staff to shut down access lanes to the George Washington Bridge last year. The closure was an apparent act of political retribution against a local mayor who did not support Christie’s reelection.

The subpoenas relate to investigations by the United States Attorney’s office and the Manhattan District Attorney. The Securities and Exchange Commission is also investigating the authority. The New Jersey state legislature is carrying out a separate investigation. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Bernadette Baum)