FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
N.Y. judge approves settlement in suit over public defense
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 17, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 2 years ago

N.Y. judge approves settlement in suit over public defense

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A New York state judge has approved a landmark settlement in a 8-year-old lawsuit that claimed the state’s public defense system violated the constitutional rights of criminal defendants in five counties.

Under the settlement, which was first announced in October and approved late Monday, the state will establish a cap on the number of cases court-appointed attorneys in those counties may handle and will ensure defendants have lawyers at their first court appearance, among other reforms.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1DxpyKQ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.