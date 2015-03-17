N.Y. judge approves settlement in suit over public defense

(Reuters) - A New York state judge has approved a landmark settlement in a 8-year-old lawsuit that claimed the state’s public defense system violated the constitutional rights of criminal defendants in five counties.

Under the settlement, which was first announced in October and approved late Monday, the state will establish a cap on the number of cases court-appointed attorneys in those counties may handle and will ensure defendants have lawyers at their first court appearance, among other reforms.

