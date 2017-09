(Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and leaders in the state Senate and Assembly on Tuesday said they had reached a tentative agreement after protracted negotiations to extend recently expired rent control laws for more than 2 million New York City residents.

The rent regulations, which expired last week, would be extended for four years, Cuomo said at a press conference.

