FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York's MTA to renovate subway stations, equip them with Wi-Fi
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 8, 2016 / 5:50 PM / 2 years ago

New York's MTA to renovate subway stations, equip them with Wi-Fi

Edward Krudy

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority will modernize 30 subway stations, adding Wi-Fi and cellphone services as part of a $26 billion spending plan, Chairman Tom Prendergast said on Friday.

Joining Prendergast was Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has been laying out extensive infrastructure plans for the state. They will include rebuilding Pennsylvania Station, expanding rail services to Long Island and revamping regional airports.

New York’s subway system has lagged behind others. Prendergast pointed to heated seats enjoyed by riders in Seoul, South Korea, and glass doors on subways platforms and electronic ticketing on other systems.

“The old way of doing business at the MTA is over,” Prendergast said at a presentation at the New York transit Museum in Brooklyn. He said the agency would try to use public-private partnerships in modernizing the system.

Prendergast said the MTA would expand Wi-Fi to all 278 stations by the end of the year and to introduce it across the city’s bus fleet.

Plans also call for rolling out 200 subway cars with UBS charging ports this year and another 400 next year.

The MTA passed a $29 billion, five-year capital plan in October. It includes $26.1 billion in spending on core MTA networks and $2.9 billion for bridges and tunnels operated by the agency. The state is contributing $8.3 billion to the plan.

“The future is mass transportation,” said Cuomo, who will deliver his state-of-the-state address on Wednesday. He has promised to present a blueprint for the state’s largest construction program ever. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.