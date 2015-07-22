UPDATE 2-New York seeks data on new Wall St deletion, encryption tools

(Adds details of regulator concerns, decline comments from banks)

By Karen Freifeld

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - New York state’s banking regulator, citing use of chat room transcripts to find evidence of wrongdoing, on Wednesday asked Symphony Communications Services LLC, a messaging and communications start-up, for information on the deletion and encryption capabilities of its products.

Wall Street-backed Symphony markets instant messaging and other products with “guaranteed data deletion” and other privacy features, according to a July 22 letter to Symphony from the acting superintendent of New York’s Department of Financial Services, Anthony Albanese.

The letter noted authorities used chat room transcripts and other communications retained by banks to uncover evidence of schemes to rig benchmark interest and foreign exchange rates.

Under New York law, banks are obligated to retain records of their operations, Albanese said in the letter, to Symphony Chief Executive David Gurle.

The New York regulator is seeking details of the data deletion, end-to-end encryption and open-source features of the Symphony’s tools. The regulator also wants to know whether Symphony’s encryption technology can prevent review by regulators.

A spokesman for the Palo Alto-based company said the firm’s technology is built “to enable our financial services and enterprise customers to meet their regulatory requirements. We look forward to explaining the various aspects of our communications platform.”

The agency also said it would require banks it regulates, including four that have invested in Symphony’s technology, to explain how they intend to use the products and ensure messages will be retained. The banks are Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Credit Suisse, Bank of New York Mellon Corp and Deutsche Bank.

Representatives of the four banks declined to comment.

Many on Wall Street view Symphony as a rival to Bloomberg LP and Thomson Reuters Corp, which provide messaging and information services to bankers, traders and investors.

Symphony’s technology was first developed by Goldman Sachs. The company has more than 30,000 users of a “beta” version of its product. On Sept. 15, its product will become available to all potential customers, including investment and trading firms. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)