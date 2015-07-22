FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
N.Y. bank regulator seeks info about new instant messaging tools
#Funds News
July 22, 2015 / 6:20 PM / 2 years ago

N.Y. bank regulator seeks info about new instant messaging tools

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 22 (Reuters) - New York state’s banking regulator sent a letter to Symphony Communications Services LLC on Wednesday requesting information on instant messaging and other communications tools it says Goldman Sachs and other banks are likely to begin using.

Palo Alto, California-based Symphony Communications markets products with “guaranteed data deletion” and encrytion, according to a July 22 letter from New York Department of Financial Services acting superintendent Anthony Albanese. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
