New York City on Friday sued a New Jersey company for allegedly infringing trademark for Tavern on the Green, the famed Central Park restaurant, by offering restaurant franchises, salad oils and other goods carrying the name without permission.

The city said it revoked its consent last April for Tavern on the Green International LLC to use the name because the defendant had breached a 2011 use agreement, including by failing to make clear it had nothing to do with the restaurant.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mtFoja