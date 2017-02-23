Feb 23 The New York Times Co will air
its first TV ad in seven years on Sunday's broadcast of the
Academy Awards on ABC, as the 166-year old newspaper looks to
highlight independent journalism amid U.S. President Donald
Trump's attacks on the media as "fake news."
The Oscars are among the pricier ad buys on television, with
30-second commercials going for between $1.9 and $2 million,
according to ad-tracking firm Kantar Media. While ABC, owned by
Walt Disney Co, does not comment on how much it receives
from advertisers, a source with knowledge of negotiations said
the Times' ad buy was in that range.
The Oscars is traditionally the most-watched non-sports
event broadcast in the United States.
Since Trump’s Nov. 8 election victory, the Times has seen an
uptick in digital subscribers and revenue even as its business
on the print side declines. During the Times’ most recent
quarter, the paper added 276,000 digital subscribers and grew
digital ad revenue by nearly 11 percent, accounting for more
than 40 percent of its overall ad revenues.
The New York Times, the Financial Times, The Wall Street
Journal and Gannett Co are building on the online
readership they gained during the 2016 presidential election by
marketing unbiased reporting as a sales strategy.
Trump has repeatedly bashed the press. In a tweet last week
citing The New York Times, NBC, ABC, CBS and CNN, he said the
media was "the enemy of the American People!"
Last year’s Oscars broadcast attracted 34.4 million viewers,
making it the third-lowest-rated Oscars since 1974. Still, only
National Football League games and Fox’s airing of the final
game of last fall’s World Series drew more viewers in 2016.
The New York Times commercial is part of a broader brand
campaign, the paper’s first in a decade, that aims to position
the newspaper as a reliable outlet in the face of the rise of
the “fake news” epidemic.
The company's 30-second commercial repeats the words “The
Truth Is…” on screen, with voices in background getting
increasingly louder, with different endings including “our
nation is more divided than ever" and “alternative facts are
lies.”
The ad ends with: “The Truth is more important now than
ever.”
(Reporting by Tim Baysinger; Editing by Anna Driver and Leslie
Adler)