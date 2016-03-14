FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Times' editorial page editor Andrew Rosenthal to step down
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 14, 2016 / 3:50 PM / a year ago

New York Times' editorial page editor Andrew Rosenthal to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - New York Times Co said on Monday Andrew Rosenthal would step down as the newspaper’s editorial page editor in late April, and would be succeeded by James Bennet, editor-in-chief of the Atlantic.

Rosenthal, 60, the son of former NYT executive editor A. M. Rosenthal, joined the Times in 1987 and oversaw the newspaper’s opinion pages.

Bennet, who will join the Times on May 2, previously served as Jerusalem bureau chief and White House correspondent at NYT and left the company in 2006 to head the Atlantic.

Separately, the Atlantic said it appointed co-president Bob Cohn as the sole president of the magazine to replace Bennet. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.