June 28 The New York Times said
Wednesday it will start charging users for unlimited access to
its NYT Cooking site, which includes recipes from its columnists
Mark Bittman and Melissa Clark.
The subscription will cost $5 per month. Currently, the NYT
Cooking app offers unlimited free access to all recipes on the
site. But with the introduction of the subscription, non-paying
users will not be able to access a majority of the site's
recipes and will lose access to any previously saved recipes,
which will be moved behind a paywall, Amanda Rottier, product
director for NYT Cooking, told Reuters.
Newspapers have seen substantial declines in print
advertising revenue as readers migrate to the web for content.
To offset those losses, The New York Times and other newspapers
are looking to leverage their digital presence.
The New York Times last month reported first-quarter print
revenue was down 17.9 percent, while digital advertising revenue
was up 18.9 percent and digital subscribers also
grew.
The paywall is the latest of NYT Cooking's efforts to make
money from the site, which was launched in 2014 and has about 10
million users per month. In May 2016, it partnered with Chef'd,
a meal kit company, to create kits for selected NYT Cooking
recipes.
Rottier said the Chef'd partnership was meeting NYT
Cooking's expectations, but she declined to discuss the number
of meal kit purchases.
New York Times subscribers will have full access to NYT
Cooking for a limited time, though there is no timeline for when
the subscriptions will be separated, Rottier said.
One consultant said that a NYT Cooking subscription could be
a tough sell to readers who are accustomed to free content.
"The volume for food content on the web is very high and
much of it is free," said Merrill Brown, founder and principal
at MMB Media, which has worked with clients such as NPR and The
Washington Post.
Rottier declined to comment on how many subscribers are
expected in the initial launch.
NYT Cooking subscribers will be able to use all of the
site's recipe box tools, such as private notes and adding
recipes from third parties. The site is exploring ways to
integrate voice-activated devices such as Apple's Siri and
Amazon's Alexa, Rottier said.
(Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Anna Driver and Leslie
Adler)