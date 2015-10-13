New York Times offers daily digital access with newsstand copies

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co said it will offer unlimited access to its website and mobile app for a day to anyone who buys a paper from a newsstand starting Tuesday.

The offer intends to expose retail customers to the benefits of digital access, the company said.

Home delivery subscribers already receive complimentary digital access.

The company said last week it aimed to double its annual digital revenue to $800 million by 2020 with a concentrated effort to win over more readers on smartphones.

Newspaper and magazine publishers are struggling to stem the losses in their print advertising revenue, caused by advertisers’ increasing preference for digital platforms as readers turn to smartphones and tablets.