FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Times offers daily digital access with newsstand copies
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 13, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 2 years ago

New York Times offers daily digital access with newsstand copies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co said it will offer unlimited access to its website and mobile app for a day to anyone who buys a paper from a newsstand starting Tuesday.

The offer intends to expose retail customers to the benefits of digital access, the company said.

Home delivery subscribers already receive complimentary digital access.

The company said last week it aimed to double its annual digital revenue to $800 million by 2020 with a concentrated effort to win over more readers on smartphones.

Newspaper and magazine publishers are struggling to stem the losses in their print advertising revenue, caused by advertisers’ increasing preference for digital platforms as readers turn to smartphones and tablets.

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.