October 1, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

New York Times to cut jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - The New York Times Co said it planned to cut jobs to lower costs and invest the savings in its “digital future.”

"The reduction in positions will vary across the company," the New York Times said in a regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1qV9JBv)

The newspaper said it expected digital advertising to grow by about 16 percent in the current quarter as smartphone and video advertising increases.

Total company-wide advertising revenue is expected to be nearly flat in the quarter, the company said. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

