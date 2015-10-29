FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Times reports better-than-expected profit
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
October 29, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

New York Times reports better-than-expected profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 29 (Reuters) - New York Times Co reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as its cost-cutting initiatives paid off.

Net income attributable to shareholders from continuing operations was $9.4 million, or 6 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $12.5 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 9 cents per share, above the average analyst estimate of 6 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose marginally to $367.4 million. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

