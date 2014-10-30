FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-New York Times profit beats estimates on strong digital growth
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2014 / 1:00 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-New York Times profit beats estimates on strong digital growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to “bigger-than-expected” from “smaller-than-expected”)

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Newspaper publisher New York Times Co reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit, as a 17 percent rise in digital subscription sales offset a decline in print advertising revenue.

The company’s net loss attributable to common stockholders narrowed to $12.5 million in the third quarter from $24.2 million a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations rose to 3 cents per share from 1 cent per share. Analysts on average were expecting the company to breakeven on a per share basis, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue rose 0.8 percent to $364.7 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.