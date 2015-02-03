FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Times quarterly profit falls as costs rise
#Market News
February 3, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

New York Times quarterly profit falls as costs rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - New York Times Co reported a 9.6 percent drop in quarterly net profit due to costs related to job cuts and increased spending on its digital offerings.

The company’s net income attributable to shareholders from continuing operations fell to $35 million, or 22 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $38.7 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating costs rose 2.8 percent to $382.3 million. Revenue rose marginally to $444.7 million from $443.9 million. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

