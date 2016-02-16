FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYC to fund $2.5 bln Brooklyn-Queens light rail via bond issue
February 16, 2016 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

NYC to fund $2.5 bln Brooklyn-Queens light rail via bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - New York City will issue bonds via the creation of a non-profit agency to fund a $2.5 billion light rail system between the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens, officials from the mayor’s office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Officials said that when the 16-mile system is “fully built-out, it could serve almost 50,000 passengers per day, making it one of the biggest urban streetcar systems in the nation.” Construction is planned to start in 2019-2020.

Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
