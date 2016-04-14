FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Warner Music exec pleads guilty to stealing from record label
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
April 14, 2016 / 6:46 PM / a year ago

Former Warner Music exec pleads guilty to stealing from record label

Marcus E. Howard

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A former Warner Music Group executive accused of embezzling more than $1 million pleaded guilty this week as part of a plea deal, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office confirmed Thursday.

Danielle Smith, who worked with artists for Warner Music’s Atlantic Records division in Los Angeles, pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree grand larceny for using a corporate credit card for personal expenses over a four-year period. She was originally charged with first-degree grand larceny.

In 2014, a New York grand jury indicted her on the charge that said the property she stole from the New York-based record label was valued at more than $1 million. The theft was said to have taken place between Sept. 26, 2007 and Sept. 29, 2011 in New York and elsewhere.

Her attorney was not immediately available for comment.

In 2012, Smith was named among Hollywood’s “power women” by Variety magazine for raising between $200,000 and $500,000 for President Barack Obama’s re-election.

Smith’s sentence is likely to involve paying $500,000 in restitution and five years of probation, according to those familiar with the plea deal.

She is scheduled to appear in court on June 15.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.