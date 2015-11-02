Week Ahead in New York: Nov. 2, 2015

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Monday, Nov. 2

9:30 a.m. - Closing arguments are expected in the trial of two former Rabobank traders from Britain facing U.S. charges that they engaged in a scheme to manipulate Libor interest rates. The trial of Anthony Allen and Anthony Conti follows investigations by U.S. and European authorities into whether banks submitted artificial rate estimates to bolster profits on trading derivatives tied to Libor. The trial is before U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan. The case is USA v. Robson, Southern District of New York, No. 14-cr-00272 For Allen: Michael Schachter of Willkie Farr & Gallagher. For Conti: Aaron Williamson of Tor Ekeland. For the prosecution: Assistant U.S. Attorneys Carol Sipperly and Brian Young.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WtfKpN