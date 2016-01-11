FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in New York: Jan. 11, 2016
January 11, 2016 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in New York: Jan. 11, 2016

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Jan 11 -

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the New York legal community. All times are local.

Monday, Jan. 11

9:30 a.m. - Opening arguments could come as soon as Monday in the trial against General Motors over a 2014 recall of millions of vehicles with faulty ignition switches linked to more than 100 deaths. The plaintiff is Robert Scheuer, of Oklahoma, who claims he was injured when the switch caused his 2003 Saturn Ion to crash in 2014. This is one of six test cases consolidated before U.S. District Court Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan. The case is In re General Motors LLC Ignition Switch Litigation 14-MD-2543-JMF. For Scheuer: Robert Hilliard of Hilliard Munoz Gonzales. For GM: Robert Brock of Kirkland & Ellis.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1OKdc6j

