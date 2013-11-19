FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 19, 2013 / 1:20 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Newcastle Investment announces agreement to acquire $1 bln of senior housing assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Newcastle Investment Corp : * Announces agreement to acquire $1 billion of senior housing assets from

holiday retirement * Says expects to invest approximately $300 million of equity to acquire the

holiday portfolio * To acquire a 52-property portfolio of senior housing properties from units of

holiday acquisition holdings llc * Says to fund the remainder of the purchase price with non-recourse mortgage

debt * Says expects the closing of this transaction to occur in December * To enter into 2 triple net master leases holiday acquisition’s affiliates

with 1st-year rent equal to 6.5% of purchase price * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

