BRIEF-Newcastle Investment announces agreement to acquire $1 bln of senior housing assets

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Newcastle Investment Corp : * Announces agreement to acquire $1 billion of senior housing assets from

holiday retirement * Says expects to invest approximately $300 million of equity to acquire the

holiday portfolio * To acquire a 52-property portfolio of senior housing properties from units of

holiday acquisition holdings llc * Says to fund the remainder of the purchase price with non-recourse mortgage

debt * Says expects the closing of this transaction to occur in December * To enter into 2 triple net master leases holiday acquisition’s affiliates

with 1st-year rent equal to 6.5% of purchase price