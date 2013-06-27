FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carlyle-backed New Century REIT to cut HK IPO by at least 50 pct-IFR
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2013 / 8:41 AM / in 4 years

Carlyle-backed New Century REIT to cut HK IPO by at least 50 pct-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 27 (Reuters) - New Century Real Estate Investment Trust, the owner of four five-star hotels in mainland China, plans to slash its Hong Kong initial public offering by at least 50 percent because of tepid demand for new listings in the city, IFR reported on Thursday, citing sources with knowledge of the deal.

The company, backed by private equity firm Carlyle Group , has not decided yet on the new number of shares it will offer, but the final size of the IPO will be at least half the up to $254 million originally planned, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

New Century will sell shares at the same original indicative range of HK$3.5-$4.2 per unit, putting the yield of the REIT at up to 9.1 percent, IFR added.

Morgan Stanley and Standard Chartered Plc were hired as joint global coordinators of the IPO.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.