FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Newcrest says expects impairment of up to A$2.5 bln
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 23, 2014 / 11:36 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Newcrest says expects impairment of up to A$2.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 24 (Reuters) - Australia’s Newcrest Mining Ltd warned on Thursday it expects to take post-tax impairments of up A$2.5 billion ($2.36 billion) in fiscal 2014 related to its flagship Lihir gold mine in Papua New Guinea and other mines in Australia and Ivory Coast.

Although an impairment has no impact on cash flow, a reduction in book values in the range of A$1.5 billion to A$2.5 billion is estimated to adversely impact gearing by between three and five percent, Newcrest said.

The latest impairment is in addition to the A$47 million ($44.35 million) after-tax impairment of west African exploration assets included in Newcrest’s first-half results.

Newcrest is scheduled to release its 2014 financial results on Aug. 18.

$1 = 1.0597 Australian Dollars Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.