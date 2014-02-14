Australia's Newcrest sees very strong physical gold demand

MELBOURNE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Physical gold demand is strong, the chief executive of Australia’s Newcrest Mining said on Friday, although he declined to predict how much higher gold might climb.

“Demand for gold in the physical market remains very, very strong,” Greg Robinson told reporters. Robinson said investors’ view on the global economic impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve paring its bond-buying was also fuelling a rally in gold prices.

Spot gold climbed to a three-month high on Thursday as investors flocked to the safe haven on concerns about U.S. economic growth.