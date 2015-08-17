FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Newcrest holds gold guidance steady after return to profit
#Basic Materials
August 17, 2015 / 12:06 AM / 2 years ago

Newcrest holds gold guidance steady after return to profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Australia’s Newcrest Mining Ltd on Monday set its guidance for gold production in fiscal 2016 roughly in line with the previous year, but said copper output should ease.

Australia’s largest independent gold miner posted a net profit of A$546 million ($402 million) for the year to June 30, following a A$2.2 billion loss a year due to writedowns at its flagship Lihir mine in Papua New Guinea.

Newcrest, which produced 2.422 million ounces in the year ended June 30, 2015, said it expects to mine between 2.4 million and 2.6 million ounces of gold this year from its operations in Australia, Papua New Guinea and Africa.

Copper output, largely a by-product of gold mining, would be in a range of 80,000 to 90,000 tonnes in fiscal 2016 against 96,800 tonnes in the previous year, it said. ($1 = 1.3572 Australian dollars) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)

