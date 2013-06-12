FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Newcrest defends timing of profit warning
June 12, 2013

Australia's Newcrest defends timing of profit warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, June 12 (Reuters) - Top Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining said on Wednesday it issued its profit warning five days ago as soon as the board had approved its 2014 budget, defending the timing in response to a query from Australia’s stock exchange operator.

The Australian Securities Exchange questioned the timing of Newcrest’s profit warning, which was released after several brokers cut their outlooks on the company and three downgraded their ratings to a sell or underperform.

“Newcrest considered that a trading halt was neither required nor appropriate in the circumstances,” Newcrest said in its response to the ASX.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Paul Tait

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Paul Tait
