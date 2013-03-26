Broker Newedge to transfer Singapore oil accounts to Tokyo

SINGAPORE, March 26 (Reuters) - French broker Newedge Group has consolidated operations in the Asia-Pacific region by moving its clients’ accounts from the Singapore desk to Japan, the company said on Tuesday.

“Sebastian Pang -- head of energy for Asia-Pacific -- remains in Singapore,” John Fay, the company’s global head of commodities and currency, told Reuters.

Pang will continue in his role to build client relationships, he said, adding that Newedge remained fully committed to the Asia-Pacific region.

The Singapore team, which carries out energy hedging on behalf of customers in the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, is made up of four brokers, including Pang.

Newedge declined to comment on whether the other three oil brokers will stay with the company.

Customers have been informed their accounts will be transferred to Newedge Japan in late April, two sources familiar with the matter said.

In December, Newedge had planned to cut up to 16 percent of its global workforce, or around 450 people, a source familiar with the matter said, as it restructures because of a slide in revenues.

The broker, jointly owned by Credit Agricole and Societe Generale, was put up for sale in 2011 in the wake of the euro zone debt crisis. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)