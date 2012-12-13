FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Broker Newedge says may split execution, clearing
Reuters TV
#Credit Markets
December 13, 2012 / 4:46 PM / 5 years ago

Broker Newedge says may split execution, clearing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS/NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - French broker Newedge, owned by Credit Agricole and Societe Generale , said it was considering a split of its asset execution and clearing businesses as part of a wider restructuring aimed at making it more competitive.

The derivatives specialist, which has been up for sale for the past year, also plans to “simplify” its activities and geographical reach to focus on core strengths.

“The plan presented today follows a strategic review of our business and is a measured, informed response to the challenges facing the industry,” Newedge Chief Executive Nicolas Breteau said in a statement.

The restructuring announcement followed a presentation to local employee representatives, the company said. It did not provide any details on possible job cuts at the unit, which employs 3,000 people in 16 countries. (Reporting By Christian Plumb and Josephine Mason; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

