FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French broker Newedge headed for possible sale-paper
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 23, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 5 years ago

French broker Newedge headed for possible sale-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brokers and bankers are discussing the potential sale of French broker Newedge, jointly-owned by Societe Generale and Credit Agricole, French daily Les Echos said on Friday, citing market sources.

Newedge’s asset execution and clearing businesses could be sold separately, the paper said, citing broker BGC Partners and banks BNP Paribas and State Street among potential buyers.

Newedge, its owners, as well as the groups cited by Les Echos declined to comment, the paper said.

Newedge, formed in 2008 from a combination of Credit Agricole’s Calyon Financial and SocGen’s Fimat unit, has about a 12 percent market share for execution and clearing on global-listed derivatives exchanges, according to its website.

It employs 3,000 people in 16 countries and had a net banking income of 913 million euros in 2011. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.