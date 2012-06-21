FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 21, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

Newedge names Antoine Babule CEO of Newedge USA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Newedge, one of the world’s largest brokers, said on Thursday it appointed Antoine Babule chief executive officer for Newedge USA, replacing Bill Sexton who recently left the firm.

Newedge, a joint venture created in 2008 between two of France’s largest banks, Credit Agricole CIB and Societe Generale, said that Babule will oversee the strategic direction in the region. Babule most recently served as Newedge USA’s chief administrative officer.

Babule’s appointment came as three senior metals dealers at Newedge Group resigned last week following the departure of its global metals chief.

