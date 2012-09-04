FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Newell Rubbermaid names new CFO
#Market News
September 4, 2012 / 11:30 AM / 5 years ago

Newell Rubbermaid names new CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Appoints company veteran Doug Martin as CFO

* Martin replaces Juan Figuereo

By Dhanya Skariachan

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Consumer goods maker Newell Rubbermaid Inc said it has named company veteran Doug Martin as its new chief financial officer, succeeding Juan Figuereo.

Martin, 49, is a 25-year veteran of the company and most recently served as deputy chief financial officer. He is credited for streamlining the company’s cost structure.

Before being promoted as the deputy CFO, he had held several other positions at Newell. At at one point, he had the financial responsibility for Newell Consumer, the company’s largest operating group. In a different role, he helped steer a turnaround of Newell’s office products business.

The maker of Sharpie markers and Rubbermaid storage said Figuereo, who joined Newell in 2009, will remain with the company for the next few months to help with the transition. He is on the board of PVH Corp.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
