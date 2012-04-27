FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Newell profit surprises; shares up
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-Newell profit surprises; shares up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $0.33 tops Wall Street estimates of $0.31

* Sales rose 4.6 pct

* Stands by ‘12 forecast

* Shares up 4 pct

April 27 (Reuters) - Newell Rubbermaid Inc reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, boosted by strong sales in emerging markets, sending its shares up 4 percent.

The maker of Sharpie markers and Rubbermaid storage containers has also benefited from a string of cost-cutting measures in recent months, cutting the number of global business units to nine from 13 and consolidating its manufacturing plants and distribution centers.

Net income rose to $79.3 million, or 27 cents a share in the first quarter, from $75.7 million, or 25 cents a share a share, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring-related costs, earnings were 33 cents a share. On that basis, analysts were looking for a profit of 31 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Newell, whose other products include Graco strollers, Calphalon cookware and Paper Mate pens, said its sales rose 4.6 percent to $1.33 billion, while analysts had expected $1.3 billion.

Core sales rose nearly 3.5 percent in developed markets and more than 14 percent emerging markets.

The company also stood by its full-year forecast calling for earnings of $1.63 a share to $1.69 a share, excluding restructuring costs. Analysts on average had forecast $1.68 a share.

Newell shares were up 72 cents at $18.68 on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.